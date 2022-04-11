Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Stake Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,874 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,386,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VECO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Shares of VECO opened at $25.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 1.32. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.67.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

