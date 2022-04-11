Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Underweight

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vapotherm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $187.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -1.07.

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 52.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAPO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vapotherm during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vapotherm by 40.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 10.6% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 156,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 0.7% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 172,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter worth $215,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

