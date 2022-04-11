Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.73

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.73 and last traded at $48.75, with a volume of 5251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.09.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 151,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.