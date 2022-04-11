Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Lifted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average is $49.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

