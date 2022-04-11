VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Position Raised by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 174,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 229,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 110,015 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,497,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 485.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 12,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 77,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 52,798 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.34. 1,563,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,541. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

