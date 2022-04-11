Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

RPD opened at $105.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPD. Barclays upped their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.19.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $29,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,660,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

