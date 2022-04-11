Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

NYSE:USB opened at $52.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.