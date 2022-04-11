Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 2,588 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,104 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 52,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,374 shares of company stock valued at $289,397. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

