Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Visa by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.33.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $216.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.15. The stock has a market cap of $415.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.