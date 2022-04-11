Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after buying an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,383,000 after buying an additional 194,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Southern by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,520,000 after buying an additional 260,530 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,814,000 after buying an additional 74,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Southern by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,836,000 after buying an additional 336,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,099 shares of company stock valued at $20,662,389. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $76.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.00. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $76.68.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.