Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Twilio by 631.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Twilio by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.
In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total transaction of $281,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,013 shares of company stock worth $3,788,559. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.52.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
