US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.03

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.03 and last traded at $47.97, with a volume of 15772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Ecology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.
The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.71 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in US Ecology in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 28.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.
US Ecology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECOL)
US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.
