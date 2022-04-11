Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.59 Million

Brokerages predict that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) will report sales of $320.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $317.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $328.10 million. Unity Software reported sales of $234.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Unity Software.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

U has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Shares of U opened at $90.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.98 and a beta of 2.38. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $225,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,405 shares of company stock valued at $13,540,164. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 276.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Software (U)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.