UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $610.00 at Truist Financial

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $507.96.

Shares of UNH opened at $545.96 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $367.00 and a 12 month high of $548.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $493.03 and its 200-day moving average is $467.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,388 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

