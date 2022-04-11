United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $204.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $235.57.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $190.97 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $172.82 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $166.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.78.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.