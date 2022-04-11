Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.14. 153,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,257. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.67 and a 200 day moving average of $243.46. The stock has a market cap of $152.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.73.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

