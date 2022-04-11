Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.40 Million

Analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) to report $196.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $197.80 million. Unifi posted sales of $178.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $858.85 million, with estimates ranging from $855.00 million to $862.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $201.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

UFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Unifi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $2,287,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Unifi by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Unifi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Unifi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unifi by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Unifi by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $16.88 on Monday. Unifi has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

