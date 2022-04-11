Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

UGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.92.

Shares of NYSE UGP opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.98. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,234,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 244,130 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 921,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 242.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 427,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 249,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

