UBS Group Lowers HP (NYSE:HPQ) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the computer maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HPQ. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.07.

HP stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.71. HP has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $329,312.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

