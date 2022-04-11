UBS Group Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €170.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($163.74) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($191.21) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €164.11 ($180.34).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at €116.85 ($128.41) on Thursday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of €106.95 ($117.53) and a 12-month high of €130.85 ($143.79). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €127.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €135.35.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.