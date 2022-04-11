UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.97 Billion

Analysts forecast that UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $8.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UBS Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.84 billion. UBS Group posted sales of $7.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UBS Group will report full-year sales of $35.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.39 billion to $36.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $35.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.13 billion to $36.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UBS Group.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

UBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised shares of UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,518,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,552. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in UBS Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,128,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,304,000 after acquiring an additional 107,954 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in UBS Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 52,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,174,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in UBS Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 40,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 56,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

