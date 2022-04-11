Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Position Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 139.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 227.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 220.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $284.04 on Monday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.14 and a twelve month high of $344.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.29.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.68). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.21% and a negative return on equity of 57,441.32%. The business had revenue of $431.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UI shares. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

