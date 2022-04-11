Tycoon 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $147,278.00 (TYC)

Tycoon (TYC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, Tycoon has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Tycoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Tycoon has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $147,278.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tycoon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00034483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00104756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Tycoon Coin Profile

Tycoon is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

Buying and Selling Tycoon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tycoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tycoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tycoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.