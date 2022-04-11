Truist Financial Cuts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $298.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $336.42.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $231.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.27 and a 200-day moving average of $261.45. The company has a market capitalization of $580.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $134.59 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

