Truist Financial Comments on Range Resources Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Range Resources in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $32.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

