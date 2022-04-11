TrueWealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.32. 268,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,336,936. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.25 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.56.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

