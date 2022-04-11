TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 36,758 PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RCS traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.84. 1,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,499. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (Get Rating)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.