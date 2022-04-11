TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,152 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,591,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,164,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,398,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $13,570,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $61.83. The company had a trading volume of 429,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,119. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $86.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.67.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

