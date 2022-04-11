TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $368,000 Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMB. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 908.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $233,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB remained flat at $$52.59 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,397. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average is $55.83. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $52.58 and a 12 month high of $57.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

