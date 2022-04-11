TrueWealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,000 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Realty Income by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,970 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.54. The stock had a trading volume of 53,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,106. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.90. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 76.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

