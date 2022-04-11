TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,720 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AbbVie by 98.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,888 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,868,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in AbbVie by 1,661.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,393 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 183.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie stock traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.44. 260,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,656,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.40. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.81.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.60.
In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
