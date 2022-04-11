Trollcoin (TROLL) Market Capitalization Hits $242,727.47

Trollcoin (TROLL) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $242,727.47 and $12.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,935.91 or 0.99977244 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00061297 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00023827 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001940 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

