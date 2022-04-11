Trinity Bank, N.A. (TYBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
Trinity Bank, N.A. stock opened at $82.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.40. Trinity Bank, N.A. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $82.25.
