TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) vs. California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Financial Comparison

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) and California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.1% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of California BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of California BanCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and California BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriCo Bancshares 34.53% 12.09% 1.41% California BanCorp 20.42% 9.20% 0.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TriCo Bancshares and California BanCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriCo Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 California BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $48.33, suggesting a potential upside of 28.07%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than California BanCorp.

Volatility and Risk

TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California BanCorp has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and California BanCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriCo Bancshares $340.71 million 3.29 $117.65 million $3.94 9.58 California BanCorp $65.47 million 2.95 $13.37 million $1.61 14.47

TriCo Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than California BanCorp. TriCo Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than California BanCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats California BanCorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes; and independent financial and broker-dealer services. It operates 61 traditional branches, 7 in-store branches, and 7 loan production offices in 31 counties throughout California. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

California BanCorp Company Profile

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

