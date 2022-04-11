Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trex stock traded up $2.38 on Monday, hitting $65.71. 8,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,350. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.24. Trex has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

