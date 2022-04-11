TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $7.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.19 million, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.93.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 7,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,734,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 45.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

