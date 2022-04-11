TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.48 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) will report sales of $11.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $11.85 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $8.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year sales of $53.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.58 million to $54.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $72.56 million, with estimates ranging from $67.87 million to $77.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TransAct Technologies.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TACT shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAct Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

In other news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth about $6,734,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 22.2% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 71,187 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 604,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 26,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 20,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TACT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.44. 9,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,982. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55.

About TransAct Technologies (Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAct Technologies (TACT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.