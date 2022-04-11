Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Buys 1,283 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,221 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.3% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,632,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $190.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.41 billion, a PE ratio of 78.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

