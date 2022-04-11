TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.22 Million

Equities analysts forecast that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) will post $164.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.85 million. TowneBank posted sales of $182.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $665.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $664.43 million to $667.38 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $716.00 million, with estimates ranging from $714.91 million to $717.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $160.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

TOWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on TowneBank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $28.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.99. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,737,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TowneBank by 193.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,736,000 after buying an additional 207,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

