TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,309,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,688,000. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,786,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TTE opened at $49.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.21%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

