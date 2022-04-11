TotalEnergies SE Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of TotalEnergies in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the company will earn $2.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.98. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.01 EPS.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

TTE stock opened at $49.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

