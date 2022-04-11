Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.21 on Monday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.29.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmune diseases, and cancer; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.
