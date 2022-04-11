Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.21 on Monday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,905 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,444.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 206,418 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,680,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 11,989,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3,344.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 348,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 338,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmune diseases, and cancer; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.