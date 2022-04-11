tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of tinyBuild from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 250 ($3.28) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

tinyBuild stock opened at GBX 187.50 ($2.46) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 170.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 195.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £380.45 million and a P/E ratio of 58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. tinyBuild has a one year low of GBX 143 ($1.88) and a one year high of GBX 304 ($3.99).

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development and publishing of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

