Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tilray Brands Inc. is a cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company. It operates principally in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America. Tilray Brands Inc., formerly known as Tilray Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Tilray alerts:

TLRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. Tilray has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $23.04.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tilray by 336.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 37,791 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tilray by 62.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 4.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 11.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 6.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray (Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.