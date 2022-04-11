Tikvah Management Llc Acquires 16,160 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc acquired 16,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $113,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $705,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $75,610.05.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $53,199.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $287,662.44.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $547,591.13.

On Monday, February 14th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 9,104 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $65,912.96.

Shares of CMPO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 63,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,330. CompoSecure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,905,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,105,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMPO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

