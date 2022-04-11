Theratechnologies (THTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th. Theratechnologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 45.44% and a negative return on equity of 105.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Theratechnologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of THTX stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $228.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Theratechnologies by 143.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,777 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Theratechnologies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 77,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Theratechnologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

