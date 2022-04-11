The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 48,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,895,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,681,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.27. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $34.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 137.10%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

