The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 312,450 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,395,000 after purchasing an additional 29,016 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,865 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 191,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 31,221 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 4,882 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,632,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.30. The firm has a market cap of $238.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $190.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.