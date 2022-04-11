The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trade Desk by 21.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509,355 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,516,000 after acquiring an additional 35,165 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 4.3% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 105.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,053 shares of company stock worth $2,347,556. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.95. 55,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,539,178. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average of $79.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.14.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTD shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

