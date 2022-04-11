The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.49. The RMR Group posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RMR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 192.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $29.54 on Friday. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.04%.

About The RMR Group (Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.